Letter: Immigrants should follow law to legally enter U.S.

According to 8 U.S. Code 1325, “Any alien who (1) enters or attempts to enter the United States at any time or place other than as designated by immigration officers, or (2) eludes examination or inspection by immigration officer, or (3) attempt to enter or obtains entry to the United States by a willfully false or misleading representation or the willful concealment of a material fact, shall, for the first commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18 or imprisoned not more than 6 months, or both, and for a subsequent commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18, or imprisoned not more than 2 years, or both.”
I find it laughable that people who claim undocumented status and claim they are not criminals don’t understand the law. How much more clearly can it be stated? We as Americans are not opposed to immigration or immigrants, as long as those people follow prescribed law to legally enter our country.
Darrin Hall, Richland
