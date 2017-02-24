Letter: To legislate against frightened women is inhumanity

I had four pregnancies and cute babies. Three of these pregnancies made me too sick to work. Fortunately, my husband had a job. How do women survive when their husbands can’t work?
In one of my childbirth hospitalizations, I was a victim of criminal nursing abuse. I still experience nightmares reliving my terror at their behavior. I sympathize with women trapped in crisis pregnancies. People who have never been pregnant, including all males, are unqualified to express an opinion about women’s lives — the emotional isolation, threat of hunger, homelessness, lost educational opportunities, inaccessible health care. To legislate against the desperation of frightened women, is monstrous inhumanity.
This new religion of embryo-idolatry prefers that women and girls die. That’s hypocrisy. It’s not in the Bible. It’s what Jesus meant when he rebuked a woman for blessing His mother’s womb and breasts: (Luke 11:27-28), “Blessed, rather, are those who hear the Word of God and keep it.” (The Word of God says: “Love thy neighbor.”)
Joy Rasch, Kennewick
