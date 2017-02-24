Letter: Don’t be so quick to blame the voters for Trump

In letters to the editor on Feb. 14, I read words describing President Trump as “Hitler” and “lunatic.”
I voted for Jimmy Carter (Democrat) H. Ross Perot (Independent) and Ronald Reagan (Republican). I have heard the term “lesser of two evils” for many elections. Well folks, the electoral system may or may not have missed the lesser or more of two evils, but it was a close race of two very flawed candidates.
Don’t be so quick to blame the voters. If the Democrats would have nominated a Jim Webb and the Republicans nominated a man of character and qualifications like John Kasich, the lesser of two evils may not have applied.
Some blame goes to Democrat primary voters who presented us with a very flawed candidate. Let’s start with blaming them. Then we can blame both parties of greedy, power-hungry, inept leaders who have decimated this republic.
The electoral system was looking for anything different. Well folks, we got it. Next stop 2020.
Gary Cox, Kennewick
