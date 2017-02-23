Letter: Rhetoric from Congress worthy of playground

Weeks after the inauguration and there are still very few Cabinet nominees who have been approved by Congress. The left says, well, the right did it to us first, so this is the way it is going to be. The right says, no you obstructed us first, so we were just getting you back.
I heard that logic on the playground when I was in elementary school. Grow up, Washington. It is not the left or the right that is hurt the most by this petty bickering, it is the citizens of the United States who suffer because we deserve a full and functioning government. We pay you people out there a lot, so get busy and do your jobs.
Michael Houghton Sr., Kennewick
Comments