Letter: Women should come together and respect choices

I say to the angry crowds of pro-lifers, where are you for the child? Ohh, that’s right, you disappear into the crowds. Your concern is with only that the fetus has a right to live.
Once born, then it’s a child, a responsibility, and someone has to care for it, love it, feed it, clothe it and it has to live in and survive in the real world. Not your all rainbows and unicorn fantasy world where all children have a loving family waiting to take them. Most of these children end up lost in the system, passed around foster homes (most not good ones). They end up criminals, drug addicts, prostitutes or worse, in so much pain they choose to commit suicide to end it.
Instead of trying to divide and conquer on this issue, women should come together and respect the choices each of them make, and instead stand up for our rights to be able to make those choices for ourselves and not have them dictated to us by the government or anyone else who really doesn’t understand what it takes to make that choice. And this choice should not be limited to the privileged few.
Vickie Elkins, Kennewick
Comments