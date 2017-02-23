Letter: No evidence was presented to justify travel ban

The slapdash executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim countries entry into the United States, causing chaos at airports around the world, was blocked in a lawsuit filed by Washington state attorney general. The Trump administration’s bid to reinstate the travel ban was unanimously rejected by a panel of three judges on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. President Trump claimed it was a “political decision.”
For those who listened to the live-streamed oral arguments, it was refreshing to hear responsible adults respectfully debating complex legal issues — no childish tantrums, and no insults. The court rejected the claim that the president’s security assessments are unreviewable by the judiciary. “It is beyond question,” the decision said, “that the federal judiciary retains the authority to adjudicate constitutional challenges to executive action.”
The appeals court said the government had not justified suspending travel from the seven countries. “The government has pointed to no evidence,” the decision said, “that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States.” In a footnote to the ruling, the court stated that procedures are in place for handling classified information. The fact remains, no evidence was presented.
Mickey Beary, Richland
