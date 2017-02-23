Letters to the Editor

February 23, 2017 4:50 AM

Letter: Hate crime lectures targeting wrong group

Having listened to Women’s March lectures about hate crimes being committed against minorities and other protected groups by Trump’s white supporters, I took a look at the official 2015 FBI hate crime statistics (see ucr.fbi.gov/hate-crime/) to see how bad white hate crime is.

Much to my surprise, I found that on a per capita basis, blacks committed about twice as many hate crimes as whites (when looking at the race data, keep in mind that whites outnumber blacks by about a factor of six). Thinking this might be a data anomaly, I checked out the 2013 and 2014 statistics and found the same thing.

Ladies, looks like your hate crime lectures are targeting the wrong group!

Rick Engelmann, Richland

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Elderly Richland man found after being stuck in mud overnight

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos