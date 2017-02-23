Letter: Hate crime lectures targeting wrong group

Having listened to Women’s March lectures about hate crimes being committed against minorities and other protected groups by Trump’s white supporters, I took a look at the official 2015 FBI hate crime statistics (see ucr.fbi.gov/hate-crime/) to see how bad white hate crime is.
Much to my surprise, I found that on a per capita basis, blacks committed about twice as many hate crimes as whites (when looking at the race data, keep in mind that whites outnumber blacks by about a factor of six). Thinking this might be a data anomaly, I checked out the 2013 and 2014 statistics and found the same thing.
Ladies, looks like your hate crime lectures are targeting the wrong group!
Rick Engelmann, Richland
