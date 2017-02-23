Letter: Richland’s residential streets suffering from benign neglect

The city of Richland has five priorities for snow removal — the fifth priority being residential streets. Can’t say up to what priorities they covered, but it appears that residential streets in Impression (at Meadow Springs) never made the cut in the whole month of January and until mid-February.
It was an adventure to make it to the mailbox or anywhere on the street. The multiple layers of snow hardened and turned to slippery ice. It also made driving hazardous. Every time you try to call the city there are 12-15 callers ahead of you, and still you end up leaving voice mail for snow removal that is not returned.
The city is doing a commendable job on the main streets to help traffic, but the residential streets are facing benign neglect. The city should take another look at its implementation.
Jack Kalia, Richland
Comments