Letter: Why does president think America is such a horrible place to live?

Would a Trump supporter please explain how you rationalize the constant lying and fearmongering of our benighted president?
A few examples. The Cato report “Terrorism and Immigration” states the number of Americans killed in a terror attack by someone from one of the seven countries on Mr Trump’s list, between 1975 and 2015, was zero. One in 10.9 billion chance of an American dying in a terror attack caused by an illegal immigrant. One in 3.64 billion chance of an American dying in a terror attack caused by a refugee.
The worst year for police deaths was 1930, when 307 died. More recently, there was a peak of 241 in 2001, largely due to the September 11 attacks. Between 2011 and 2013, there was an almost 40 percent drop in police fatalities. The numbers have crept up again in the years since — up 10 percent in 2016 to 135 — but there is an overall pattern of decline, with the numbers now down to the levels of the 1950s.
For comparison, in 2015, 979 people were killed by “accidental suffocation or strangulation in bed.” Maybe that is really why the president thinks our country is such a horrible place to live.
Edward Rykiel, Richland
