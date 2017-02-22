Letter: Disappointed that governor, attorney general fighting travel ban

I am very disappointed with Gov. Jay Inslee and his decision, along with state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, to fight the Trump administration’s travel ban.
Inslee and his attorney general want to play with Washingtonian lives in event of a terror attack. Inslee is playing politics as usual, and not interested in protecting Washingtonian lives. Blood will be on your hands if such an event happens. How do you know more than the president on national security matters, Jay? Your Twitter celebration also proves you have no class or service to your people.
The executive order will be eventually upheld at the Supreme Court. The Trump administration will have the last laugh, Jay and Bob. Why don’t you worry about governing in your own state, instead of injecting your politics into national matters?
Bernie Reiselman, Kennewick
Comments