Letter: DeVos unqualified to serve as education secretary

History was made recently in Washington, D.C., when Vice President Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, cast the deciding vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary. The vote had been tied because two courageous Republicans voted with the Democrats against her. This was a heroic moment, but a very sad moment as DeVos is unqualified to serve in this position and the vice president voted for party over country!
DeVos’s only qualification for this office is her family’s huge donations to the GOP and to the Trump campaign in 2016. Her record shows how she has supported charter schools and vouchers using taxpayer money for many decades. How does this qualify her to run the agency that controls the public schools of this country? It does not! It was merely a political appointment.
As a retired teacher who has taught for more than 25 years, I am appalled at this display of callous disregard for children’s education in this country.
Thanks to Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell for asking hard questions in DeVos’ confirmation hearings, which showed DeVos’ lack of knowledge of educational issues. It is a shame most of their colleagues did not listen!
Robin Morris, Richland
