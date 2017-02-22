Letters to the Editor

Letter: Prices are not rising due to higher minimum wage

I am writing in regards to those who say that prices are going higher due to the minimum wage going up. I’d like to inform them that just today, I paid about $2.50 for a gallon of milk, and about $2 for a dozen eggs, not $5-7, or $4! and I saw five dozen eggs for $8!

People need to get their facts straight, and we need to vote a certain party out of power before all this propaganda gets worse and this country ends up a Third World country. “Make America great again” — yeah, maybe for the rich, white Americans, not your average, hardworking, white, black, brown, yellow, purple, or whatever color, American! President Trump, tear down this wall!

Robert “Bob” Berry, Kennewick

