Letter: GOP school funding bill needs changes

The first part of the Republican school funding bill for the state is right on, to the point, and I think should have bipartisan support.
What happened? You then assault the citizens of Washington, wanting to take away what the majority voted for. I think it was quite clear that we want smaller class sizes. Why do you want to take this away? Smaller class sizes result in a greater chance for student success.
My second objection is your desire to remove collective bargaining. Why are you so afraid of people making a livable wage? Teachers are not like you. They can’t just vote themselves a raise, as you do.
Remove these two provisions and you have got yourself a bill that can solve the school funding problem.
Fred Freeman, Kennewick
