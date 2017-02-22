Letters to the Editor

February 22, 2017 4:40 AM

Letter: GOP school funding bill needs changes

The first part of the Republican school funding bill for the state is right on, to the point, and I think should have bipartisan support.

What happened? You then assault the citizens of Washington, wanting to take away what the majority voted for. I think it was quite clear that we want smaller class sizes. Why do you want to take this away? Smaller class sizes result in a greater chance for student success.

My second objection is your desire to remove collective bargaining. Why are you so afraid of people making a livable wage? Teachers are not like you. They can’t just vote themselves a raise, as you do.

Remove these two provisions and you have got yourself a bill that can solve the school funding problem.

Fred Freeman, Kennewick

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos