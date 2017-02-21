Letter: Trump is unfit for office

Is President Trump going to become a more logically centered man while in office? Is he the kind of president who has the temperament to lead and inspire a nation? Those are the questions I, myself a reader, ask whenever I read more about this individual.
First and foremost, he never released his tax information, charged Obama for being foreign-born, and never divested from any of his business ventures as other presidents already have. Now those are the perils of letting ourselves be governed by a populist, attention-seeking individual who might be on the throes of his own flawed ambitions to politically lead our nation. The latest decision from one of our federal appeals courts has put our deranged leader, Trump, in a difficult position, to make better policy, or to continue being populism’s laughing stock of this country and the world.
Simply put, Trump is very unfit, and might continue to make crucial choices that affect our nation.
Erick Dietrich, Walla Walla
