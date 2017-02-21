Letter: Republicans, prepare to reap what you have sowed

Based on words and actions, it is clear our irresponsible divider-in-chief thinks only of himself and immediate family. No morals, ethics or class and a chronic liar — terrible! President Trump behaves like a spoiled, third-grade bully brat. He started the farcical birther movement, and what is hiding in his tax returns? The list goes on and on. Absolutely not someone we can trust with our long-fought freedoms or nuclear weapons.
The sooner we dump Trump the better. Fact: Only 26.3 percent of the electorate voted him into office — far from a mandate. The U.S. can’t wait four years while the present administration sends us back to the Dark Ages. Give him a chance? Why?
Republicans now in control tried to obstruct and sabotage Obama’s every move — holding America hostage. They wrote the playbook on divisive politics and now expect everyone to suddenly play nice? No way — I and millions of other freedom-loving Americans will be doing everything in our power to get rid of Trump and his creepy cronies before we descend into a fascist oligarchy.
Republicans, prepare to reap what you have sowed.
Bruce Bjornstad, Richland
Comments