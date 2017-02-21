Letter: Trump’s lies impact the integrity of the presidency

During my lifetime I have never actually had to question whether the president was intentionally being untruthful or not. “W” came close with Iraq, but his daily statements were not cause for concern.
No more. Now we have a president, only weeks into his first (and hopefully only) term, who lies on such a frequent basis that you cannot take anything he says at face value. Statements such as his inauguration was the largest in history, the murder rate is the highest it has been in 45 years, and 3-5 million people voted illegally are all easily disproved.
During the campaign, Politico found that Donald Trump lies at least once every five minutes. His administration does no better. Anyone disagreeing with them is deemed as providing “fake news.” If you don’t agree with President Trump or his administration, you are either attacked via Twitter or they come up with “alternative facts.”
Not only is this dangerous, it negatively impacts the integrity of the presidency and how the world views us. Remember when President Obama tweeted about how all the polls that showed him with a negative favorability rating were fake news? Neither do I.
Zane Brigslie, Richland
