Letter: We need a national computer system to share cancer research

My wife lost her life to cancer after a three-year battle. I learned during this battle that cancer research and treatment is not shared nationally. We need a central computer system for doctors and clinics to share information.
I am asking that people email the Gates Foundation at info@gatesfoundation.org and request that they use their expertise and establish a national computer system exclusively for shared information. We need a way to advance information to all of the doctors and patients in need.
My thanks to all of the people who already have and who will help move this project forward.
Myron Bishop, Kennewick
