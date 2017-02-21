Letter: Toy Train Christmas in Toppenish was a success

The decorations are down and most of the train layouts have been put away for another year. The 13th annual Toy Train Christmas at the Northern Pacific Railway Museum in Toppenish is now a memory. We hear from many or our patrons that this event has become a tradition with their families.
Toy Train Christmas is all about sharing our love of trains — from more than 30 operating scale models to the normal-sized one that takes people to the North Pole and back. Beyond that, more than 100 adults volunteered before, during, and after this year’s event. And more than 70 students from 17 different schools collectively earned more than 1,000 hours of community service.
We are happy to have you as our guests. Please join us for Toy Train Christmas 2017!
Mary O’Dell, event co-chair, Wapato
