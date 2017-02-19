Letter: God bless young man who fetched newspaper in snow and ice

Right after that first heavy snow (about Jan. 4th or 5th) my husband and I had come down with the flu, and he couldn’t sleep, so he came out to the kitchen about 6 a.m. or earlier. About 6:30, he noticed on our security camera that someone had stopped at our mail/paper box. They drove 300 feet up our drive to the front door.
When my husband opened the door, there stood a young Hispanic man, maybe 30-35 years old. My husband was puzzled until the young man said “Good morning Grandpa, here’s your paper.” My husband then realized he was the young man who bought a pickup from us about 3 ½ years ago. He had been here several times before the deal was made, and very politely began calling us Grandpa and Grandma.
Since that day, and every weekday — on his way to work for a young farmer who grew up with our son — “Raffy” (short for Raphael) has delivered our paper, through ice and snow. What a blessing he has been to this elderly couple. I’m sure his mother would be proud to know what a wonderful blessing her son has been to us. God bless him!
Maurice and Reani Schmidli, Pasco
