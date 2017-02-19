Letter: Super Bowl should not be decided by a coin toss

How disappointing to have Super Bowl LI decided with a coin toss. It was an exciting game and a great comeback. However, with the current overtime rules, Atlanta never had a chance to get the ball in overtime. They played great, but lost the overtime coin toss. If Atlanta had won the coin toss and scored a touchdown, it would not have been fair to New England. Both of these teams deserve something better.
The fans, players, coaches and owners shouldn’t have to wonder what if the other team had won the coin toss? I can only hope that there never is another Super Bowl that goes into overtime. Is it too much to also hope that the NFL will look at the overtime rules and change them so both teams at least have a chance in overtime?
Donna Cash, Richland
