Letter: Pro-life groups should support Planned Parenthood

The nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court brings to the forefront the conflicting views of pro-choice vs. pro-life, and speculation on what his position will be on this topic.
Although I support pro-choice, I admit to having conflicting feelings on this issue, and can certainly understand the pro-life position. Ultimately I come down on the side of the woman’s right to choose, knowing that her decision will be difficult, and should be private. When the woman ultimately carries the burden of her decision and its consequences, others should respect that decision. It really is none of anyone else’s business.
But, mainly, I want to make a request for being consistent in your beliefs. If you believe that the woman must carry and deliver the baby to term, it should not be just “right to life,” but also “right to a good start in life.” Pro-life groups should support Planned Parenthood, as it can help provide good prenatal care for the mother. It is inconsistent to be pro-life and against Planned Parenthood.
To insist on the unborn’s right to life but not care about that life seems wrong. It seems to be mostly about punishing the woman.
David Lassen King, Richland
