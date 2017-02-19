Letter: We must enforce controls on immigrants

I believe we need to control the number of new immigrants into our country. Those controls are already on the books. We must enforce them.
It is generally accepted that we have 11 million illegals living in the U.S. I do not understand the concept that if you can sneak into the U.S. you are entitled to SSI, housing, medical, and dental benefits. Our welfare system is in complete chaos. Yet some insist that we let any and all continue to come.
Why don’t we limit the numbers and take care of those already here, as well as the natural-born citizens in need of help? We cannot continue down this path. We will soon be bankrupt. We must change the culture of our welfare system. We have five generations of families on welfare now.
Look at where the poverty level, as well as the crime rates, are the highest. That is where change must start. That directly affects our education system as well. There is no initiative for these people to do anything to benefit themselves. If you give a person everything they want, you take away the reason for them to do anything.
Dale Morrison, Burbank
