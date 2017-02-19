Letter: Abundance of ironies in today’s America

I’m sure I’m just misunderstanding. There seem to be an abundance of tremendous ironies in today’s America.
It is ironic that people who immigrate here because our country is a safer place, and is regulated by laws, come here by breaking those same protecting laws.
It is ironic that Russia, a communist country that controls information and the media, would seek to infuse more information into a society that claims to value a free press and access to information to make informed decisions.
It is ironic that our society places so much value on the media, TV and elevating actors, and then finds the product of that adulation so ill-suited to govern.
It is ironic that people complain of oppression and lack of access to opportunity in a country with free public education, which is our long-standing gateway to self-determination via literacy.
It is ironic that we claim to value our democracy and then protest the results of that democratic process.
It is ironic that we place such a value on science and research, but do not want that increased data to impact our laws on abortion. It’s ironic that we exclude pro-life women from a “Women’s March.”
It’s ironic.
Shelly Hansen, West Richland
