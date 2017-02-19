Letters to the Editor

February 19, 2017 4:26 AM

Letter: SUV driver should look up the word ‘courteous’

To the lady who was driving the gray Mercedes SUV on Keene Road on Feb. 3 who had the horn problem and hand problem, I have three suggestions to help you.

1. Find a mechanic who can fix your car horn.

2. Find a orthopedic surgeon who can fix your hand.

3. Look up the word courteous in the dictionary, it will help you have a better day.

Those people had been waiting for some time for the traffic to let up so they could get out on the street. Hopefully, you won’t come across the same situation.

Marilyn Weldon, Kennewick

