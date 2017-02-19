Letter: Nuts behind the pen a problem for responsible gun owners

I was reading the Tri-City Herald article about our state attorney general wanting to ban assault weapons with great interest. My first thought was, he should add the common kitchen knife and carpenter hammer to his ridiculous weapon descriptions.
About 35 years ago, an old FBI sniper op training officer told us young bucks to “Remember it’s not the gun that is the problem! It’s the nut behind the gun that is the problem.”
In the case of this attorney general and his gun ban, we must remember that you must also watch out for the nuts behind the pen. They can be the problem for every responsible gun owner.
Joe Sterba, Richland
