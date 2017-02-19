Letters to the Editor

February 19, 2017 4:24 AM

Letter: Trump prays for ratings?

You have got to be kidding! President Donald Trump attends a national prayer meeting and the best he can pray for is that the ratings for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s show will go up. How pathetic and petty is that.

April Nishioka, Richland

