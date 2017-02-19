Letter: Trump prays for ratings?

You have got to be kidding! President Donald Trump attends a national prayer meeting and the best he can pray for is that the ratings for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s show will go up. How pathetic and petty is that.
April Nishioka, Richland
February 19, 2017 4:24 AM
You have got to be kidding! President Donald Trump attends a national prayer meeting and the best he can pray for is that the ratings for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s show will go up. How pathetic and petty is that.
April Nishioka, Richland
Comments