Letter: Thanks for hefty property tax increase in Richland

Thanks, RICHlanders and Richland School Board for the hefty property tax increase! The school bond is the most aggressive and expensive in school district history.
Voters could’ve rejected this bond and forced the district to go back and determine its true needs, but you again blindly accepted their plea.
I hope you enjoy your $16 million NFL-quality football facilities. And I hope Washington State University Tri-Cities enjoys the Hanford High School sports facilities that Richland taxpayers have now provided for you.
B.E. Beldin, Richland
