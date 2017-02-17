Letter: Defunding Planned Parenthood would be an inhumane and economic disaster

The Planned Parenthood demonstrations Feb. 11, with both the pro and con views presented, proved that our Tri-City community can have disagreements and yet remain respectful and, at times, genuinely friendly. We are still a community of good people, no matter our beliefs.
But when making policies and laws, it’s important to base decisions on facts, not beliefs.
Fact: 1. Planned Parenthood provides basic health care services, including birth control and accurate sex information, to more than 30,000 male and female clients in Eastern Washington every year.
2. There are not any health clinics or providers available in the Tri-Cities to take over the services Planned Parenthood provides.
3. Historically, there has always been a need for safe, legal abortions.
4. The best way to prevent abortions is to provide birth control and accurate sex information, as Planned Parenthood does.
5. We have a very high rate of teenage pregnancy in this area, one of the highest in the state.
6. It takes more than $230,000 to raise a child in the U.S. today. If someone can’t pay what it takes to raise a child, we taxpayers are stuck with the bill.
Defunding Planned Parenthood will be an inhumane and economic disaster. These are the facts.
Kay Sisson, Kennewick
Comments