Letter: Children lost with failure of Pasco school bond

As a longtime citizen of Pasco and a product of the Pasco School District, I am writing to express my disappointment over the recent failure of the school bond levy. I realize that 54 percent of the voters voted to approve the measure, yet are held back by the 46 percent who voted against.
Consider this: We asked people to serve on the school board and elected them into their positions. At their own sacrifice they spent many hours during the past year to attempt to make our schools better for our students. For that entire time they researched many different options to help to improve our district. Their collective conclusion to best assist the district was the measure they put before the voters. Not one of us sacrificed our time and efforts as they did, yet some of the residents of Pasco went to the polls and voted against their proposal.
Hopefully those who voted no will attend the next several board meetings and assist the board in finding ways to help the students. And those same people hopefully will run for election at the next opportunity and serve to assist in the effort. Our children lost!
Jeff Hendler, Pasco
