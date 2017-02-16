Letter: Democrats shouldn’t attempt to block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Although I was appalled and disgusted by the GOP senators’ refusal to fulfill their constitutional duty to consider President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, even going so far as to redefine the term “lame duck,” I do not think it would be appropriate for Democrats to attempt to block President Trump’s nominee.
First of all, I think the American people would like to see one of the political parties behave like adults instead of petulant children. Additionally, they’d probably fail and suffer the GOP’s gloating.
Second, protest marches blow off steam and reveal that not everyone has drunk the Trump/Bannon Kool-aid, but the only march that can make a real difference will be the march to the polls in November of 2018. I hope no thoughtful American misses that one.
Ken Ames, Pasco
