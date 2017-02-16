Letter: Disappointed by publication of revisionist opinion column

Regarding “Was the relocation of West Coast Japanese racist?” (TCH, Jan. 30).
I’m extremely disappointed and disgusted by the publishing of such a blatantly revisionist opinion piece by the Tri-City Herald. Mr. Bullert’s use of the term “counter-narrative” has the direct intention of gaslighting the reader to believe that the act of placing Japanese-Americans in internment camps was not a racist act on the part of our government.
For Bullert’s argument that it was the “naked aggression of Imperial Japan” that justified such an action to hold up, there would have had to have been an equal treatment of German-Americans, given Germany’s Nazi party platform that included racially based murder. Why did we not enforce German-American internment camps?
Perhaps I am not familiar enough with how an “opinion” article should read, but attempting to justify discriminatory and detrimental government actions with fallacious arguments and gaslighting language is absolutely not what I thought I would find.
Shame on you, Tri-City Herald.
Emily Richman, Richland
Comments