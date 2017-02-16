Letter: Please keep Kathleen Parker on editorial page

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa Pause

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:19 Microbes in flux

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:17 VIDEO: Pasco investigates armed robbery of Sky Market