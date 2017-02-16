Letter: Please keep Kathleen Parker on editorial page

Please continue publishing the op-ed columns of Kathleen Parker on your editorial page. I feel she has a good grasp of the politics of our time.
Many of us who want conservatives in office share her thoughts on Donald Trump. We understand what she is saying and enjoy hearing what another conservative has to say. Mr. Trump was a very flawed candidate. Sadly, the far right wants us to just shut up about his flaws and accept him blindly like they do. Kathleen does not gloss over his flaws, thank God. He is our president and we all respect that office. But the truth is that we “have to” and not that we “want to.”
Kathleen Parker has an intelligent response to all the chaos surrounding politics these days. Please keep her columns going. Thank you.
June Broman, Walla Walla
