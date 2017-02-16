Letter: Troubled by President Trump’s actions

Shortly after President Trump’s inauguration, I’m troubled by these actions:
He has told and repeated two lies: about the size of his inauguration crowd and the baseless statement that three to five million people voted illegally.
He has put a gag order on taxpayer-funded research by scientists. Certain agencies were told to have no external communications.
He has appointed Steve Bannon as his senior adviser, who has told the media to “keep your mouth shut.”
He has nominated Betsy DeVos as education secretary, who lobbies for protection for failing charter schools.
He has caused chaos at airports and in people’s lives by ordering a ban on immigrants and refugees from certain countries. This has excluded people who have lived and worked in this country for years. Further, he has suggested having a religious test for immigrants.
In looking at countries such as World War II Germany, Rwanda and South Africa, it seems that fear, hate and anger don’t make a country better; only love, forgiveness and tolerance do that.
Joyce Scherpelz, Richland
Comments