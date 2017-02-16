Letter: Government is working hard to prevent terrorism

Our original laws are based on the biblical teachings. They have never been found historically to be wrong or deficient, although selfish lawyers have sought to prove them wrong or supplant them (possibly, so they can violate human rights).
Some modern lawyers want to replace the inviolate laws with wishy-washy anything goes. Then they could make laws allowing stealing, hacking, lying etc., even to trying to change history. This type of politics was practiced by the Nazi governments with disastrous results. Yet some in universities are willing to teach error as long as they get by.
Our government is working hard to prevent terrorism, but confusion of rights versus control exists. Some lawyers see only rights, no matter what the terrorists do. Hopefully, a reasonable solution to this conflicted problem will be worked out without damaging our ethical system (which is the best in the world).
Often our journalists forget to take a comprehensive view at life, but try to force a single simple life solution onto the public. They should know better, but will or can they do better? The people generally know the problems, but often laws are passed that do not solve problems correctly.
James C. Langford, Richland
