Letter: Tired of ‘foo-foo’ and fast food

I am so tired of hearing that yet another fast-food chain is popping up on another corner just a few blocks or a half-mile away from where the same franchise already is. Also, most Tri-Citians won’t go to some wine-tasting bistro tucked away in a strip mall.
What we really need are more full-service, affordable restaurants. We had a Boston Market, and it was always busy, yet they closed it.
We have a large population of middle-class workers who would love to see more choices than two steak houses, burger joints, Mexican food, etc.
How about a Golden Corral, Cracker Barrel, Ruby Tuesday, TGI Fridays, Ivars Fish and Chips, Chilis? They all serve up a great meal at a decent price.
The ads on TV make my mouth water! So let’s start building and belly up to the dinner table and save some money.
Debbie Rowley-Cloud, Kennewick
