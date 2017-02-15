Letter: Citizens have moved on, dramatically, from the election

Greg Larson’s letter of Jan. 25 stated “People can’t seem to handle the loss of the election.” Larson misses the point. Citizens have moved on and dramatically. Peaceful demonstrations occurred all around the world on Jan. 21. Numbers were in the millions. Five hundred thousand people marched in D.C. alone. Over one thousand people marched in Richland.
We marched to show unity for women’s rights, civil rights, health care, LGBT rights, immigration rights and to protect the Earth. President Trump is implementing actions that will alienate us from these basic freedoms. It will take all Americans to stand up for our rights before they are all taken away.
The mainstream media and press represent free America. The mainstream press has been informing us for decades. Social media, having far left or far right views, sends out falsehoods. These “alternative facts” confuse the reader and muddle the truth. It’s every citizen’s duty to get the facts straight. Observe carefully what is happening around your community, country and the world. It is our responsibility to keep the United States of America a free and healthy democracy.
Nancy Dauble, Richland
