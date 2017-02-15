Letter: Tepid response isn’t enough on immigration order

Rep. Dan Newhouse, like many of his constituents, is clearly not happy with Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, signed Jan. 27. Newhouse observed that “some innocent people, including some who have performed brave and valuable service to our anti-terror efforts, are having their lives needlessly disrupted.” He went on to ask the administration for “law-abiding green card holders and visa holders who clearly aren’t a threat to security to return to their jobs and communities here in America.”
It’s nice to see our representative breaking party lines to question Trump’s hasty judgment and contempt for evidence-based policy. However, if Newhouse is serious about supporting the immigrants and refugees in Washington’s 4th District, then his tepid response isn’t enough.
As a check to executive overreach, Congress can overturn an executive action. This requires immense bipartisan support, but it could hold back an administration which aims to obliterate our democracy.
Rep. Newhouse should sponsor a bill to override this senseless anti-immigrant executive action. In the interests of his constituents, he must legislate against any executive action that stinks of unconstitutionality, needless divisiveness, or outright racism.
It’s time for Congress to step up. Represent us, representative.
Martin McBriarty, Richland
