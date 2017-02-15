Letters to the Editor

February 15, 2017 4:44 AM

Letter: Welcome to another government nightmare

Thinking I could renew my business license online this year, I read the instruction paper that I received in the mail. “Important changes” it reads. The Department of Revenue has launched “My DOR.”

So I click the mouse a few times, open an account and record another “password” that I don’t need, and find they have an email listed for me that was hacked and I no longer use. Then I find they have a mailing address that I have not used in more than 10 years. There is no place to make changes, so I get on the phone. After a half-hour of being on hold and frustrations with the nice government employee, I tell her to mail me the renewal form and I will now have to pay a late charge for filing.

If only they had sent me the form with the other literature more than a month ago, this could all be over and done with.

Dale Brown, Prosser, frustrated citizen

Letters to the Editor

