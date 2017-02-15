Letter: Opposed to Richland’s auto fee proposal

I am troubled by the $20 tag fee for Richland auto owners proposed by the city council. The city has spent a year expanding commercial development in the Queensgate area. Now the city council wants all auto owners to pay for enhancing transportation to commercial and residential areas accessed by Queensgate, as well as residential areas of West Richland.
I think a $5 fee for Richland residents east of the Yakima River and West Richland residents, accompanied by a $10 fee for Richland residents living south and west of the Yakima River, would be more reasonable. Further, the balance of the revenue needed should be derived from a improvement district tax on the commercial businesses located in the Queensgate area.
The technology exists for a tax targeted by residence. It is also unreasonable for auto owners to subsidize the prosperity of businesses west of the river that would most benefit from the bridge. Taxes are never popular. Thus, government owes taxpayers to make any new taxes fair and proportionate to those who benefit most from the use of governmental power to tax its citizens.
David Nichols, Richland
