Letter: First week of new administration was ‘Howdy Doody time’

Nostalgia was front and center the first week of the new administration. A refrain from my childhood kept running through my head. “It’s Howdy Doody time, it’s Howdy Doody time.” Just wish it would now just go away.
Richard Hayes, Finley
February 14, 2017 4:14 AM
