February 14, 2017 4:14 AM

Letter: First week of new administration was ‘Howdy Doody time’

Nostalgia was front and center the first week of the new administration. A refrain from my childhood kept running through my head. It’s Howdy Doody time, it’s Howdy Doody time.” Just wish it would now just go away.

Richard Hayes, Finley

