Letter: Legislative branch must act as a check and balance

I had planned to wait and give President Trump time before voicing my opinions. However, in the first week of his presidency he has insulted my eyes (crowd size), mind (voter fraud) and heart (immigration) and I cannot wait any longer. Unfortunately he has exceeded my expectations.
His executive action on refugees and immigration was illogical, mismanaged and counterproductive. Existing vetting of refugees is effective and “extreme.” It is one of the most thorough, time-consuming and successful in the world. None of the seven countries involved in the entry ban were the source of any successful terrorist acts in the U.S.
The ban’s chaotic implementation could have been avoided by letting existing approved visas and refugee travelers to proceed. The only justifiable reason for immediate implementation would be a credible and imminent threat, which does not currently exist.
If you oppose President Trump’s actions, please take the time to call or email Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and Congressman Dan Newhouse. Now, more than ever, it is important for the legislative branch to act as a check and balance on the executive.
Mike Lawrence, West Richland
