Letter: Lunatic governance may include real war

We have a lunatic in the White House and, as in the dark days of Vietnam, there is a bad moon rising. How do I know we have a lunatic in the White House? I looked up the definition of lunatic in the online Merriam Webster dictionary and found that the term “lunatic” can mean “wildly foolish,” or a “person affected with a severely disordered state of mind.”
Some evidence. Our lunatic is wildly foolish in obsessing over the size of his crowds, that Mexico will pay for his wall, that there was massive voter fraud, et cetera. Our lunatic must surely be affected with a severely disordered state of mind to be capable of creating and living in an alternate unreality supported only by alternate facts. A recent move was to gag American scientists, apparently hoping that the real reality of the environment would go away. This can only be the product of a disordered state of mind.
We have indeed a bad moon rising, and if we don’t combat it with real facts and reason, we will suffer the consequences of wildly foolish governance, including real war.
Jerry Turnbaugh, Pasco
