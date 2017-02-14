Letter: Please support science and a free press

If you thought the “D.C. swamp” would be drained by Donald Trump and the Republicans, you were gaslighted, with Fox News playing a significant role. “Fake news” is now a popular term, but we used to call it “fair and balanced.”
Trump’s extraordinary and obvious narcissism makes him vulnerable to manipulation. He is more likely to use force than negotiation, because of it. His emotional volatility is a danger to all Americans. We have more weapons, more police, and more prisons by far, than any other country, and Trump’s Republicans asking for more! This is terrifying.
History taught those of us who read, that we cannot jail or fight our way to security. That Trump hasn’t read regularly in his adult life raises my anxiety level even higher.
Trump is sowing the strife he will later use to initiate the use of force, economic or military, that will briefly satisfy his uncontrolled mental illness. So far, Republican politicians haven’t acknowledged the problem, so we citizens must act on all that we learn is true about his violent path forward.
We must have science and a free press, for our peace and security. Please support both.
Ivar Husa, Richland
