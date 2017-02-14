Letter: Many of us will not support president who wants to be a dictator

I believe that Donald Trump is the most despised person in the history of our country, and he is not the choice of the majority of Americans.
Millions of people are weeping every day because of the things he has said, has done, or will do. Millions are fearful. Millions of women are angry or distraught. The scientific community is outraged. Other countries are either laughing at us or are astonished. We normally do not have worldwide demonstrations against a president of the United States. These are indisputable facts, and nothing like this has ever happened before in our country or the world. This is not good.
Trump supporters want us to “get over it” and support their version of Hitler, even as he appoints incompetents and radicals to positions of power, purges the government of detractors, gags science, gags the media, and threatens martial law. Sorry, but many of us will not support a person who clearly wants to be a dictator. We have a problem, and impeachment is the only remedy.
Gary F. Boothe, Pasco
Comments