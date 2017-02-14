Letter: Stop bringing feather dusters to a knife fight

Recently President Donald Trump placed a gag order on the Environmental Protection Agency. He also ordered the website on climate change taken down. The website contains much valuable data that we taxpayers paid for and are entitled to see. Nothing in the Constitution gives Trump the right to silence the free exchange of data or to undermine the scientific process. In fact, many of our founders were fond of science.
It is time for Republicans and Democrats alike to start screaming their heads off about this, particularly here in science town. My message to our Democratic senators and our Republican congressman is to stop bringing feather dusters to a knife fight. Courage is needed now.
Melvin Adams, Richland
