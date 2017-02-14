Letter: Food drive benefits Golden Age food bank

During the month of February, the Tri-City Work Release residents are conducting a canned food drive to benefit Golden Age Harvest, a food bank specifically for seniors. We want to provide as much food as possible and are inviting the Tri-City Community to help us.
The drop off is located at the Tri-City Work Release, 524 E. Bruneau, Kennewick. All non-perishable foods are greatly appreciated and some specific items of need were mentioned by Golden Age. These include Ensure, chicken noodle soup, and cream of mushroom soup.
We would really appreciate any help the community could provide to complete our service.
Heather Clark, Tri-City Work Release, Kennewick
