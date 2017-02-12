Letter: Trump’s form of government is fascism

A Jan. 27 letter to the editor stated that the country is a republic governed by the rule of law, and a democracy is “nothing more than mob rule or majority rule.”
Webster defines republic as “a state in which the supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly or indirectly by them.” A democracy is “government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system.” Essentially the same thing, and no mention of “the rule of law.”
However, if you observe how President Donald Trump behaves — attacking individuals, gagging federal agencies (elimination of government transparency), threatening private companies, etc. — it looks like the new form of government is fascism, which is defined as “a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc. and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.”
Gerald Eaton, Richland
