Letters to the Editor

February 12, 2017 4:16 AM

Letter: Pasco needs to update center strip on 20th Avenue

How exciting, a new, beautiful Tri-Cities Airport!

I’m hoping the Pasco city planners will consider updating the center strip on 20th Avenue to reflect the fresh new style of the airport. The black wrought-iron hanging baskets filled with plastic flowers have certainly outlived their beauty.

We need a change. Picture clusters of basalt pillars with water bubbling out of them and artistic rusted-iron sculptures showcasing what our great Tri-Cities has to offer — sunshine, water, agriculture, wine and education.

Let’s get with it!

Lois Osborn, Pasco

Letters to the Editor

