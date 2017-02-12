Letter: Pasco needs to update center strip on 20th Avenue

How exciting, a new, beautiful Tri-Cities Airport!
I’m hoping the Pasco city planners will consider updating the center strip on 20th Avenue to reflect the fresh new style of the airport. The black wrought-iron hanging baskets filled with plastic flowers have certainly outlived their beauty.
We need a change. Picture clusters of basalt pillars with water bubbling out of them and artistic rusted-iron sculptures showcasing what our great Tri-Cities has to offer — sunshine, water, agriculture, wine and education.
Let’s get with it!
Lois Osborn, Pasco
Comments