Letter: Do not take us backward again

Sure, President Obama used “executive privilege,” crudely referred to as “unilateral power” by a letter writer.
Obama’s not dense. He saw the writing on the wall early on, recognized the permanent ink, and acted accordingly. He knew what he had to do and he did it to help people and the country.
He did things that no one else would or could do and millions of people are glad he did. These things concerned peoples’ rights, peoples’ lives, inequality and injustice. (Maybe President Trump may emulate him. Ya think?)
About the Women’s March — governors, mayors, representatives and senators should pay heed. (Women have been marching for centuries, for decency and change.)
If you touch Planned Parenthood at all, increase funding. It is not just a women’s issue. It helps underprivileged families of all stripes.
Do not take us backward again. Every time Republicans finish in the White House, Democrats have to clean up the mess. I know it’s difficult to improve Obama’s accomplishments, but see if you can do better this time.
Elizabeth Koski, Richland
