Letter: Clinton’s dirty tricks needed to be exposed

It seems that some people believe the Russians had something to do with the recent election of the president. There doesn’t seem to be any evidence of large-scale ballot box stuffing, or tampering with electronic voting, or large-scale fraudulent mail-in ballots (Washington?).
So, just what did the despicable Rooskies do? The intelligence organizations have declared that they “hacked” the DNC email system, and some derogatory information was taken and passed to a certain social outlet for distribution to the world. If that information was enough to change any voter’s minds, then so be it. The underhanded, devious and dirty tricks needed to be exposed, so everyone can see them.
However, it seems that the Russian theory is just a ruse to direct attention away from the real reason Ms. Clinton lost the election. That being her own disregard for legal and ethical behavior: Her less than appropriate private email system, and her “pay for play” game of accepting large sums of money for the Clinton Foundation while serving as secretary of state.
In addition, her blatant disregard for a large portion of voters who are dissatisfied with the last eight years of political misconduct played a major role in her defeat.
Dennis Carlyle, Kennewick
